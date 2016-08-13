A star of CBS's 'Criminal Minds' is fired after kicking a writer

Thomas Gibson has been fired from CBS’s procedural crime drama “Criminal Minds” after he kicked a writer on the show’s set, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

CBS initially planned to suspend the veteran actor for two episodes following the incident. Now the show’s producers have announced that Gibson will be taken off the show and written out of its 12th season.

“Thomas Gibson has been dismissed from ‘Criminal Minds.’ Creative details for how the character’s exit will be addressed in the show will be announced at a later date,” according to a statement from ABC Studios and CBS Studios.

Gibson starred on the show for its first 11 seasons, which date back to 2005. His recent kicking of a writer was reportedly his second incident of undue physical contact with the show’s staff. Previously, he pushed a producer and had to attend anger management classes.

“I love ‘Criminal Minds’ and have put my heart and soul into it for the last 12 years,” Gibson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “I had hoped to see it through to the end, but that won’t be possible now. I would just like to say thank you to the writers, producers, actors, our amazing crew, and, most importantly, the best fans that a show could ever hope to have.”

