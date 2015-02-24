From Thomas Edison to Winston Churchill, here are the sleeping habits of 12 great leaders

Even world-changing leaders need to rest.

Some, like Thomas Edison, hated that fact. He thought sleep was a waste of time and did as little of it as possible.

Others, like Winston Churchill, loved to sleep. He credits his success in leading Britain through World War II to the naps he took.

To see the sleeping habits of other great leaders, check out the below infographic, care of Big Brand Beds UK.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.