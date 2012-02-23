Hey, Entrepreneurs, Check Out All The Wacky Names Thomas Edison Thought Of For His 'Phonograph'

The phonograph.

Courtesy of Shaun Usher at Lists Of Note, who transcribed Thomas Edison’s original brainstorm notes (see them here), here’s a list of some of the names Edison and his colleagues thought of when they were trying to name what they eventually called the “phonograph.”

Many of the names are derived from Latin or Greek roots. Edison’s notes included the literal meaning:

Auto-Electrograph = Electric Pen

Tel-autograph

Tel-autophone

Polyphone = Manifold Sounder

Autophone = Self sounder

Kosmophone = Universal Sounder

Acoustophone = Sound hearer = Audible speaker

Octophone = Ear-sounder = speaker

Anitphone = Back-talker

Liguphone = Clear speaker

Minuttophone = Minute-sounder

Meistophone = Smallest sounder

Anchiphone = Near sounder or speaker

Palmatophone = Vibration sounder

Chronophone = Time-announcer = Speaking clock

Didaskophone = Teaching speaker, Portable teacher

Glottophone = Language sounder or speaker

Climatophone = Weather announcer

Atmophone = Fog sounder or Vapor-speaker

Palmophone = Pendulum sounder or Sounding pendulum

Pinakophone = Sound Register

Hemerologophone = Speaking almanac

Kalendophone = Speaking Calendar

Sphygmophone = Pulse speaker

Halmophone = Heart-beat sounder

Seismophone = Earthquake sounder

Electrophone = Electric speaker

Brontophone = Thunder speaker

Klangophone = Bird-cry sounder

Surigmophone = Whistling sounder

Bremophone = Wind sounder

Bittakophone = Parrot speaker

Krogmophone = Croaking or Cawing sounder

Hulagmophone = Barking sounder

Trematophone = Sound borer

Telephemist telephemy telepheme

Electrophemist electrophemy electropheme

Phemegraph = speech writer

Omphegraph -gram = voice writer or researcher

Melodograph Melograph Melpograph -gram = song writer

Epograph = speech writer, lecture or sermon

Rhetograph = speech writer

Kinemograph = motion writer

Atmophone = vapor or steam sound

Aerophone = air sound

Symphraxometer = pressure measurer

Synothemeter = pressure measurer

Orcheograph = vibration record

Orcheometer

And that was naming the invention.

The inventor.

Then there was figuring out what it might be used for.According to “Inventing Entertainment,” here’s what Edison thought people might do with the Phonograph:

Letter writing and all kinds of dictation without the aid of a stenographer. Phonographic books, which will speak to blind people without effort on their part. The teaching of elocution. Reproduction of music. The “Family Record”—a registry of sayings, reminiscences, etc., by members of a family in their own voices, and of the last words of dying persons. Music-boxes and toys. Clocks that should announce in articulate speech the time for going home, going to meals, etc. The preservation of languages by exact reproduction of the manner of pronouncing. Educational purposes; such as preserving the explanations made by a teacher, so that the pupil can refer to them at any moment, and spelling or other lessons placed upon the phonograph for convenience in committing to memory. Connection with the telephone, so as to make that instrument an auxiliary in the transmission of permanent and invaluable records, instead of being the recipient of momentary and fleeting communication.

Edison started a company to sell the phonograph—the Edison Speaking Phonograph Company. The company sold some phonographs as novelties, but the device was difficult to use and fragile, and the novelty quickly wore off. Edison, meanwhile, got bored and went off to invent the light bulb.

