Thomas Edison's 31 Greatest Inventions

Photo: Wikipedia

You probably knew that Thomas Edison gave us the first commercial light bulb, but did you also know he invented alkaline batteries and an electric train?As an inventor, scientist, and businessman, Edison developed many devices that greatly influenced life around the world.



In addition to a longer-lasting light bulb, he also gave us a universal stock ticker, a mechanical vote recorder, electrical power, recorded music, motion pictures, and more.

Edison holds over a thousand U.S. patents in his name, as well as many patents in the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

We pored over those patents and picked out the best of Edison’s 1,093 patents, in chronological order.

