Thomas Edison's 31 Greatest Inventions

You probably knew that Thomas Edison gave us the first commercial light bulb, but did you also know he invented alkaline batteries and an electric train?As an inventor, scientist, and businessman, Edison developed many devices that greatly influenced life around the world. 

In addition to a longer-lasting light bulb, he also gave us a universal stock ticker, a mechanical vote recorder, electrical power, recorded music, motion pictures, and more.

Edison holds over a thousand U.S. patents in his name, as well as many patents in the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

We pored over those patents and picked out the best of Edison’s 1,093 patents, in chronological order.

6/1/1869

SIMPLIFIED TELEGRAPH: In an effort to improve the telegraph, Edison produced one that did not require someone to manually tap out the message at the receiving end.

6/22/1969

FASTER ELECTRIC TELEGRAPH: Edison's electric telegraph improved the speed in which signals were sent and received compared to earlier models.

2/10/1874

PERFORATING PEN: Powered by a foot pedal, the perforating pen punctured sheets of paper, creating stencils of handwritten documents and drawings.

6/28/1977

STENCIL PEN: The stencil pen was the predecessor to tattoo pens.

11/6/1877

PHONOGRAPH: The phonograph recorded and reproduced audible sounds using metallic foil on a cylinder.

2/19/1878

CARBON TELEPHONE: In the history of the telephone, Edison is best known for the carbon transmitter that became the basis of telephone transmitters for more than a century.

12/9/1879

PRACTICAL ELECTRIC LAMP: Edison's carbon filament light bulb was the first commercially viable electric light. Previous versions were not as durable and used expensive materials such as platinum.

1/27/1880

ELECTRIC LIGHTING SYSTEM: Edison's system of electric lighting was designed to maintain the same amount of electricity throughout the device.

3/22/1881

MOTOR THAT REGULATES ELECTRICITY: Edison designed a motor to help control the supply of electricity between devices such as lamps.

10/18/1881

FRUIT PRESERVER: Edison designed a fruit preserver that sucked the oxygen out of the glass jars, producing vacuum-sealed jars of fruit.

10/18/1881

ELECTRO MAGNETIC BRAKE: The electro magnetic brake was designed to stop vehicles on a railroad.

10/18/1881

INCANDESCENT CHANDELIER: Edison grouped several incandescent lamps together to create the chandelier.

12/27/1881

TURN TABLE FOR ELECTRIC RAILWAY: Edison's invention was powered by an electric current that ran through the rails to reduce the chances of a short-circuit.

3/6/1883

ELECTRICAL CURRENT CONVERTER: The device lowered electrical currents from high to low tensions so as to save energy.

5/29/1883

ELECTRICAL METER FOR DC POWER: Edison created an electrical meter that measured the electrical energy used from a DC generator, as opposed to an AC generator.

2/12/1884

PERFORATING TYPEWRITER: Edison improved the typewriter by creating a typewriter that made clearer marks. It left perforated marks on a sheet of paper which were later filled with ink.

4/1/1884

UNIVERSAL STOCK TICKER: Edison claimed his stock ticker, or telegraph, was faster and easier to repair than existing print telegraphs.

3/17/1885

ELECTRIC RAILWAY: Edison's electric railway consisted of conductors that were concealed between the rails, protecting them from short-circuiting.

4/6/1886

ORE SEPARATOR: Edison designed an device that separates magnetic and non-magnetic materials.

3/26/1889

DOLL PHONOGRAPH: Edison sought to create a phonograph that was small and cheap enough to be reproduced for dolls.

7/21/1891

5/3/1892

ELECTRIC LOCOMOTIVE: Edison created the electric locomotive for areas where traffic was too light for the typical steam locomotives.

5/24/1892

ELECTRICITY FROM DRY CHEMICAL REACTIONS: Edison realised he could generate electricity by filling an iron pot with iron oxides.

1/31/1893

KINETOGRAPHIC CAMERA: The camera showed successive photos in a rapid speed so as to make them appear to be moving.

8/31/1897

ROCK CRUSHER: Edison used two hard rollers to crush rocks.

4/23/1901

WOOD AND RUBBER WHEEL: Edison designed a wheel that contained a tire made from wood and rubber for added traction.

10/18/1904

CHEAPER PHOTOGRAPHIC FILM: Edison sought to improve film with a more affordable version that allowed more light to pass through. He used a strip of low carbon steel that was perforated.

10/19/1904

ALKALINE BATTERY: While experimenting with an iron and nickle battery, Edison discovered an alkaline solution that produced an longer-lasting battery.

7/31/1906

FLUORESCENT ELECTRIC LAMP: Edison created a fluorescent electric lamp using tungsten of calcium and strontium.

9/10/1907

IMPROVED AUTOMOBILE: Although Nicolas-Joseph Cugnot built the first self-propelled automobile in 1769, Edison designed an automobile whose wheels were better aligned with the car.

2/1/1910

