NFL Player Tweets X-Ray Of What His Mangled Finger Looked Like During The Playoffs

In the latest reminder that the injuries athletes play through are much more painful than they sound, Atlanta Falcons defensive back Thomas DeCoud revealed that he played two playoff games with a badly injured finger.
He tweeted out this x-ray yesterday with the caption, “Been playing with my finger like this since we played Tampa at home…Surgery tomorrow…wish ya boy luck ha.”
That Tampa game happened about a month ago. This is how it looked yesterday:
Photo: @twentyate28
We’re not medical doctors, but this looks either dislocated or straight-up broken:
Photo: @twentyate28
Fingers are some of the most oft-injured body parts for players, especially wide receivers and DBs. We’ve seen players — like Torry Holt (below) — develop permanently mangles fingers from playing football.
It’s a nasty side to the game that you ever hear about:
Photo: ESPN/Screenshot
