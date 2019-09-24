Stranded Thomas Cook customers say a single piece of paper taped to their hotel's reception is the only contact they have had from the collapsed tour operator

Joshua Speer A Thomas Cook customer said this piece of paper was the only communication he’d had from the company.

A Thomas Cook customer stranded in Turkey said a piece of paper was the only communication he’d received from the UK travel company since it collapsed early Monday.

Joshua Speer, 24, and his partner, Chloe, are in Kemer, in southwestern Turkey.

Speer said they had received no information from the company regarding their flight back home, which is due to leave on Thursday.

Speer said the piece of paper was stuck to the hotel’s reception desk on Monday after nobody showed up for a meeting organised by the company.

Speer told Business Insider that “this is all the communication we’ve had from Thomas Cook.”

A single piece of paper taped to the reception desk of a hotel is the only communication a group of tourists on a Thomas Cook vacation in Turkey say they have had from the British travel company since it collapsed Monday morning.

Joshua Speer, a Thomas Cook customer at the resort in Kemer, in southwestern Turkey, told Business Insider that the piece of paper taped to the reception desk by a Thomas Cook representative on Monday was the only acknowledgment of the company’s bankruptcy that he and other guests had received.

“The rep is not there, she isn’t coming,” he told Business Insider via WhatsApp message. Holiday representatives are a common part of European package vacations, providing a line of communication between the travel company and guests.



“She turned up this morning for half an hour and gave the reception a piece of paper that they have stuck to the desk,” Speer told Business Insider. “When we went into reception a second ago they pointed at it.”

The representative had not been present since Friday, Speer said.

The piece of paper details a list of three flights due to leave for the UK on Monday but does not contain any information on flights later in the week.

It euphemistically refers to the company’s bankruptcy as “recent news.”

Speer said that he and other guests were set to meet with a representative from the company at 3 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET) but that no one from Thomas Cook arrived for the meeting.



REUTERS/Enrique Calvo Thomas Cook passengers in Mallorca Airport after the travel company collapsed on Monday morning.

Speer and his partner, Chloe, are due to head back to the UK on Thursday. He said that despite contacting Thomas Cook and the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority directly, they’d received no information on how their flights have been affected.

“No reps, no one answering their phones, no one answering on Twitter, WhatsApp, no website, no TC app,” he said.

He added: “Our current situation is that we are monitoring the CAA website for information on our amended flights and just waiting for any further information.”

An estimated 600,000 people have been left stranded as a result of the company failing to secure funding over the weekend.

