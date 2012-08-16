College Station Shooter 'Lived Outside The Realm Of Reality' Because Of Video Games

Thomas Caffall

Photo: Thomas Caffall/Facebook

Richard Weaver, the stepfather of College Station, Texas, gunman Thomas Caffall, called his stepson “crazy as hell,” in the aftermath of Monday’s shooting.Now he’s saying Caffall was so obsessed with video games he “lived outside the realm of reality,” KVUE reported Tuesday.



KVUE also learned Caffall was two months behind on his rent at the time of the shooting.

He owed about $1,250 in rent.

Constable Brian Bachmann, the officer who died, was serving an eviction notice to Caffall the day of the shooting.

