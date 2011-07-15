Thomas Bjorn Returns To The Site Of His Awful 2003 Meltdown And Takes The Open Lead

Thomas Bjorn exercised some demons today, posting a 5-under 65 on the same course where he choked away the British Open in 2003.



Eight years ago, Bjorn held a two-shot lead with three holes to play in the final round at Royal St. George’s.

But his approach shot into the 16th green found a bunker, and the Dane buried his championship hopes in the sand. In the end, it took him three shots to get out of the trap, and unknown American Ben Curtis went on to win the Clarett Jug.

Today, Bjorn birdied the par-3 16th en route to a one-stroke lead over Spain’s Miguel Angel Jimenez. Many players are still on the course, so we’ll see where Bjorn stands when all is said and done.

Here he is talking about what his late father would thought about his round:

