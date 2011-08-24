London-Based Investment Banker Accused Of Insider Trading And Having Affairs With Co-Conspirators

Photo: Telegraph, Christopher Pledger

Thomas Ammann, a London-based former investment banker, was just charged with insider trading, and accused of having affairs with two women believed to be his co-conspirators, The Telegraph reported.The Financial Services Authority charged Ammann with three counts of insider trading, two counts of encouraging insider dealing and one count of money laundering while he was employed by Japanese bank Mizuho.



The charges relate to trades made on non-public information during the nine months prior to the sale of the Dutch photocopier company Oce to Canon in November 2009, the FSA said earlier this month.

The alleged co-conspirators are German student Christina Weckworth, 42, and Jessica Mang, 28, a chiropractor in London. Weckworth has been accused of two counts of insider trading and one count of money laundering. Mang has been accused of one count of insider dealing.

The details of the affairs are unclear. However the FSA claims that Weckworth and Mang were encouraged by Ammann to trade shares in Oce prior to the acquisition by Canon, The Telegraph reported.

All three face a November trial.

Also interesting: Ammann is only the second London-based banker to be charged with insider trading, ever, according to The Telegraph.

