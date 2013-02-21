Radiohead's Thom Yorke Reveals How His New Band 'Atoms For Peace' Came Together

Next month, Thom Yorke will be featured on the cover of seasonal entertainment magazine, FILTER in which the singer discusses his new group Atoms for Peace and its upcoming album Amok out later this month.



FILTER has shared a glimpse inside its 51st issue, along with a look at Yorke’s cover for the magazine with Business Insider.

Inside, Yorke reveals how his new group, “Atoms for Peace” came together with R.E.M. drummer Joey Waronker and Red Hot chilli Peppers bassist Flea.

According to Yorke, the two expressed interest when the Radiohead artist released his debut solo album “The Eraser” in 2006.

“That got me thinking,” Yorke told FILTER Magazine. “I sent the e-mail around and said, ‘If they get back to me soon, then I’ll do it’… Flea and Joey got back to me within an hour. So it was on.”

The magazine’s March issue will be Yorke’s first on the cover.

Here’s the full cover:

Photo: FILTER

FILTER has also given Business Insider an exclusive sneak peek inside its SKYPE interview with Yorke and Radiohead collaborator Stanley Donwood which will cover everything from the creation of his new band, to geometry, philosophy, and the Cold War.

Yes, it’s quite a range of topics.

We don’t learn too much more from the preview clip; however, it does give a rare glimpse at the often difficult-to-interview Yorke.

For any fan of Yorke, it’s as wacky a preview clip as you’d expect.

Check it out below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The issue will be out in print and on the iPad March 1.

