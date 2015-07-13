ThisIsACoup is trending on Twitter after the Greek debt deal

Greece finally reached a deal with its creditors to receive a much-needed bailout, but a lot of people are unhappy with the deal.

The hashtag #ThisIsACoup is currently trending on Twitter and commentators are lashing out at what they see as an unfair deal for Greece. The big issue is that all the signs coming out of negotiations so far suggest that the reforms the Eurogroup has asked for will be more austere than those rejected by the Greek people in the country’s recent referendum.

That’s because the country’s economy has deteriorated even more in the interim, meaning greater action is required, and Greece is close to running out of cash, meaning it’s desperate for a deal and in a weak negotiating position.

People are also unhappy with the level of power the Eurogroup has over Greece in the new deal.

Here’s a selection of some of the #ThisIsACoup tweets people are sending out:

Truly shocking thing is that we in Europe are just sitting by and watching finance destroy Greece #ThisIsACoup

— rachel shabi (@rachshabi) July 13, 2015

Greek citizens no longer have a voice. Sad day for democracy #ThisIsACoup

— Brad Doswell (@BradDoswell) July 13, 2015

Zero talks about the debt, it’s all about austerity, privatisation & humiliation. Varoufakis said ‘terrorism’. It’s a mild word #ThisIsACoup

— Philippe Marlière (@PhMarliere) July 13, 2015

While he didn’t use the hashtag, Conservative peer Lord Ashcroft tweeted something similar to the views expressed by #ThisIsACoup tweeters last night:

Watching the Greek debacle it is difficult to conclude that it is a Sovereign nation anymore….

— Lord Ashcroft (@LordAshcroft) July 12, 2015

