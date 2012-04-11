This Zombie Apocalypse Map Seems Rather Useful

Zombies are really popular right now, but so is hyperinflation, peak oil and other strains of apocalypticism.



Doomers of all strains will love this comprehensive zombie apocalypse map, which identifies danger zones in red as well as locations of gun shops, hardware stores, radio towers, cemetaries and more (via @chartpornorg).

Here’s a close-up of New York City:

See the full interactive map here >

