This YouTube Star Wants To Create The Next Big News Network

Philip DeFranco wants to create the next news network, and he’s doing it with SourceFed – a 4-month-old YouTube channel that’s on the verge of hitting the 100 million view mark.DeFranco and his SourceFed team shoot, produce, and upload five videos a day onto the channel. Each upload is a quick-hit, 2-3 minute video offering witty commentary on a relevant news item. “It’s essentially news as it happens in consumable pieces,” DeFranco described to us over the phone.



SourceFed is part of YouTube’s big push for original content – meaning YouTube advanced DeFranco some cash to get his new channel started. So far, the SourceFed team consists of three on-air talent, three editors, and one producer. The team of seven will soon be upped to eight as DeFranco searches for another host to help push content on the weekends.

As for monetizing the show and making the advance money back, DeFranco isn’t worried about that. DeFranco himself is an established YouTube star with his extremely popular Philip DeFranco Show, a 5-year-old YouTube channel that’s garnered over 2 million subscribers and 885 million video views. His experience creating and monetizing content on YouTube is why the video sharing site approached him to start a new channel.

“They know that I know what to do to build a successful news show,” DeFranco told us.

The SourceFed team produce short videos because that’s where they see news going: shorter-form news pieces packed with as much information as possible. “Smaller pieces, 2-3 minutes are how people are going to consume everything. News spreads in 140 characters, that’s our 2-3 minutes in video.”

DeFranco’s popularity on the web has certainly caught the eye of several news outlets. He told us that he has been approached by several news stations to host their online ventures. DeFranco has higher aspirations, though, as he aims to create his own version of a news outlet.

“It was really interesting, because there’s always a part of me that goes — is there anyone outside my audience who know I exist?… Taking a nice pay check now, it’s not really what I’m going for. I really want to create the next news network.”

With 100 million views in just four months, the Philip DeFranco-led SourceFed YouTube channel just might be on the right path to becoming the next big news network.

