This Young Man Quit His Wall Street Job On A Mission To Change The Art World

Photo: Manish Vora, Artlog

Manish Vora left his job at Manhattan equity research firm Monness, Crespi & Hardt in January 2008 to launch Artlog.com with his college friend Dylan Fareed, who was developing websites for gallerists in Brooklyn.It was one of the worst months of the recession, but they managed to not only survive, but grow, and now they’re moving from Williamsburg to a new space in SoHo.



Click here to see what it's like to run Artlog >

Artlog is a digital marketing and communications platform that features art and event information from more than 4,000 galleries and museums. It has 30,000 subscribers in New York, and 30,000 to 50,000 in other parts of the world. They also launched a sister company, GREY AREA, which puts on pop-up art stores across the country — in New York City, L.A. the Hamptons and Miami Beach — so that artists can showcase and sell their work.

Securing new office in Manhattan is a huge milestone for the company. “We got a great deal. There is nothing that can kill a business, particularly a young gallery, like taking on a massive fixed cost like New York real estate,” he told us. “Taking on this space forces us out of the peaceful creative semi-isolation of Williamsburg. And now, we’re much more central.”

Vora offered to take a camera around with him for a day to document what goes into running Artlog/GREY AREA and making the big move from Brooklyn to Manhattan.

My day starts at 7 a.m. I live across the street from Yoga to the People at St. Mark's Place in the East Village, and try to get in a workout there when I can. The donation-based studio is consistently good, and there are not many places in New York City where students, investment bankers and starving artists spend time together The L subway line is a primary form of transport to Williamsburg, but in the past 6 months I've taken to frequently driving to work in our SUV, as we are constantly shuttling art work and supplies for events. In 10 years of living in NYC, I never thought I would drive to work! We can see the Manhattan skyline from our office, which is at Berry Street betweet 4th and 5th Streets By 9:30 a.m. I arrive at our Artlog/GREY AREA loft space. We chose South Williamsburg for its strong community of artists, designers and creatives. But with a broken elevator and constant plumbing issues, we've decided to move to Manhattan The editorial team is hard at work planning the week's coverage, including the newsletter schedule for the week and deciding which art exhibitions in New York Artlog will be highlighting Today I'm on a call with curators and the marketing team for deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum based in Boston. The museum is opening a biennial focused on New England artists, and we brainstormed how Artlog can help promote this through our online magazine and events Next I head over to Red Hook to bring a collector to Dustin Yellin's spectacular studio and talk about various collaborations in the works for Artlog and GREY AREA. Yellin was recently featured in the New York Times for opening a massive studio-meets-museum. Here he's showing me a copy of his new quarterly arts magazine, Intercourse Dustin Yellin poses with my GREY AREA partner Kyle DeWoody and Jarrett Moran, editor of Artlog It's back to Williamsburg for lunch with Barry Parasram, a good friend who's a celebrity marketing and PR guru. We met at the locally-sourced Diner to talk about collaborating for a series of pop-up restaurants called GOODNESS. The concept was inspired by model Elettra Wiedemann, who's launching her project during Fashion Week at the Museum of Arts & Design Back in the city I'm meeting with collector and advisor Ben Sontheimer to preview the upcoming beta launch of Artlog's new collector mobile app. This has been a major initiative for Artlog to launch what could be a transformative communications tool for collectors and dealers We stop by The Hole Gallery across from the Bowery Hotel where GREY AREA is doing a mini pop-up shop through February 4 to check in on sales and inventory Then it's over to SoHo, where we're inspecting our new space at Broadway between Prince and Spring Here I am with Kyle in our new office space. This will also serve as a showroom and gallery for GREY AREA. Things move fast in the startup world. Our team is planning on designing the showroom and furnishing and repainting the space within two weeks for a pre-Valentine's Day opening Then it's off to gallery openings for the evening. In Chelsea, we're checking out Damien Hirst's spot paintings, which are showing at all 11 worldwide Gagosian locations. Usually I'll go to 4 or 5 galleries, if not more, per night when I'm gallery hopping Next up is the downtown Joe Sheftel Gallery on Orchard Street, which has become Gallery Row in New York's hottest art neighbourhood, the Lower East Side. What a great way to end the day Want to see another cool startup? Click here to see a Day In The Life Of Harlem Startup PolicyMic >

