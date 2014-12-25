2014's Worst Christmas Song Uses The Phrases: Brb, Emoji And Snapchat

Straight No Chaser featuring Kristen Bell – Text Me Merry Christmas/ YouTube.

We have officially found this year’s worst Christmas song.

“Text Me Merry Christmas” by Straight No Chaser, featuring Kristen Bell, is exactly how it sounds – if you’re not with your loved one this Christmas, send them a text message.

“This holiday, you’ll be far away; And I’ll be all alone; So please remember this December; To fully charge your phone,” sings Bell.

And the claymation film clip is no better.

With animated versions of the singers, and some heavy product placement courtesy of Bailey’s liqueur and Samsung mobile, you can’t help but cringe at the ridiculousness of the whole thing.

In an interview with Ryan Seacrest, Straight No Chaser’s Randy Stine said they wanted a song which tells the story of how communication has become informal in the social age. Really?

Anyway if you haven’t already heard it but want a good laugh to get you through the last few days of work before the Christmas break, here’s the song.

And remember: “Send a selfie too.”

