See What Mila Kunis Looked Like Before She Was The 'Sexiest Woman Alive'

Photo: Esquire

Long before 29-year-old Mila Kunis was named Esquire magazine’s 2012 “Sexiest Woman Alive,” she was just a bright eyed 10-year-old starring in a 1993 Lisa Frank commercial.The spot was Kunis’ first time on television, with her first movie appearance coming two years later in “Make A Wish, Molly.”



Kunis’ big Hollywood break came at the age of 15 when she starred alongside now-boyfriend Ashton Kutcher in the hit “That ’70s Show.”

Since her stint as Jackie Burkhart, Kunis has gone on to star in “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Family Guy” (as the voice of Meg), “Black Swan” (earning her a Golden Globe nomination), and “Ted” — the highest grossing R-rated comedy of all time.

Check out 10-year-old Mila Kunis in her very first TV appearance.



SEE ALSO: The leaked plot for “Iron Man 3” >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.