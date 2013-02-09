This Year's Flu Season Is Winding Down

Photo: flickr

Flu season is still upon us, but it appears to be winding down.As of Feb. 2, the percentage of people visiting the doctor for flu-like illness in the United States was 3.6 per cent, down from 4.2 per cent for the week ending Jan. 26, according to the latest numbers from the centres for Disease Control and Prevention.



Nineteen states are reporting high levels of flu activity, down from 24 states the week before, the CDC said. And 13 states are reporting low levels of flu activity, up from four states the week before.

30-eight states are reporting widespread flu activity, down from the 42 states the week before. Widespread flu activity means that more than 50 per cent of areas in those states are experiencing flu.

This year’s flu season has been particularly bad for the elderly — of the 8,293 people hospitalized for flu so far, more than half have been 65 or older, the CDC said. [See Why Is This Year’s Flu Season So Bad?]

50-nine children have died this flu season, and 14 of these deaths took place from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2.

The best way to protect yourself from the flu is to get a flu shot. People who catch the flu can be treated with antiviral medication, but treatment must begin early, within 48 hours of the start of symptoms. People at high risk for complications from the flu, such as the elderly, should visit their doctor promptly if they experience flu symptoms, including fever, cough, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue, the CDC said.

Pass it on: Overall flu activity in the United States is decreasing, but the flu season isn’t over yet.

