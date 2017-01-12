This year's Australia Day lamb ad is the best yet, and celebrates the nation's humour and diversity

If you only watch one video all day make it Australian Lamb’s latest ad campaign.

The video, which is aimed at shining “a light on who we are as a nation, and celebrates modern Australia no matter what the date”, borrows Australia’s immigration stories to portray a 21st century beach barbie.

It starts with a group of indigenous Australians finding the perfect spot on the beach for a BBQ.

They then wonder how long it will take for others to find their beautiful spot. “It will be packed before you know it.”

The first group arrives: The Dutch.

Dutch navigator Willem Janszoon was first documented explorer of Australia in 1606.

Then the British arrive, declaring themselves the first fleet. “Yeah, not quite mate.”

They are followed by the French, the Germans, the Chinese, the Italians, Greeks and Serbians, making it a real party.

Australian cricket player Adam Gilchrist makes an appearance for some beach cricket.

There’s a slight but jovial dig at our neighbours the Kiwis.

And subtle one at the vegans. “Should be crack a vegan joke?” “Nah.”

Then the boat people arrive. But Australia’s former Masterchef contestant, Poh Ling Yeow reminds them that we’re all boat people.

The float people, representing the LGBTQI, also make an appearance.

It ends with Gilchrist thanking the indigenous group for having everyone at the party, and they reflect on Australia as “the best in the world”.

The barbecue has other star appearances from Sam Kekovich, former Olympian Cathy Freeman, LGBTQI comedian Rhys Nicholson and former Wallaby Wendell Sailor.

“As a brand, lamb stands for unity,” says Andrew Howie, group marketing manager at Meat & Livestock Australia.

“Australia is the greatest country on earth and lamb is the nation’s favourite meat. Hence we have brought those two things together to prove we should be able to celebrate this great country every day of the year.”

Watch it in full here.

