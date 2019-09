The September Effect lives! It’s just that it’s not stocks getting crushed.



Seriously, check out the carnage in the 30-year bond futures since the beginning of the month.

What’s amazing, too, is how nicely this selloff has coincided with the chatter surrounding bonds being in a bubble. That’s rare.

