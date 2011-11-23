This Worthless App Cost U.S. Taxpayers $200,000

The U.S. Government spent $200,000 developing a “heat safety” application that — hold on to your seats — calculates what the heat index is when you type in the temperature and humidity.



The Occupational Safety and Health Administration spent $106,467 on the Android application, $56,000 on the (non-functional) iPhone app and $40,000 on a BlackBerry App. Rich Jones over at Gun.io found out how much the whole disaster cost after filing a Freedom of Information Act request.

Never mind that you might not have the temperature or relative humidity on hand, and that you can find the heat index automatically by using an app like The Weather Channel’s. The app at least gives a few safety tips, but it’s amazing how much contractors actually charged for this useless app.

Jones, a software developer, said he could build the same app for less than $600. Maybe the government should call him.

Safety first! Let's get started. Here's the main menu. Those production qualities are incredible. Just pop in the temperature and humidity. It'll tell you how dangerous it is to be outside. You better watch yourself! Don't worry, the app will tell you about some precautionary measures you can take. Drink water and stand in the shade. Seems pretty standard. What if the conditions are worse? Extra measures are recommended. Useful! Be sure to drink lots of water throughout the day, by the way. At least they had the best intentions, right?

