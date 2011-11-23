This Worthless App Cost U.S. Taxpayers $200,000

The U.S. Government spent $200,000 developing a “heat safety” application that — hold on to your seats — calculates what the heat index is when you type in the temperature and humidity.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration spent $106,467 on the Android application, $56,000 on the (non-functional) iPhone app and $40,000 on a BlackBerry App. Rich Jones over at Gun.io found out how much the whole disaster cost after filing a Freedom of Information Act request.
Never mind that you might not have the temperature or relative humidity on hand, and that you can find the heat index automatically by using an app like The Weather Channel’s. The app at least gives a few safety tips, but it’s amazing how much contractors actually charged for this useless app.
Jones, a software developer, said he could build the same app for less than $600. Maybe the government should call him.
You better watch yourself! Don't worry, the app will tell you about some precautionary measures you can take.
