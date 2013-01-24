This Woman Went From Child Soldier To Tech CEO

Ping Fu

Photo: Screenshot/The Huffington Post

Ping Fu hasn’t had the most traditional path to entrepreneurialism.When Fu was only eight years old, Mao Zedong’s Red Guards took her from her home, forcing her to be a child soldier.



Fu had to work in farms and factories, while taking care of her younger sister at the same time, Noalee Harel of The Huffington Post reports.

While growing up in the midst of China’s cultural revolution, Fu was also repeatedly raped and beaten by the Red Guards, Fu describes in her recent book, Bend, Not Break: A Life in Two Worlds.

Around the age of 25, when she wrote her thesis on China’s one child policy, the international media’s outrage led to her imprisonment and exile.

Now, Fu is the co-founder and CEO of 3D software company Geomagic. She is also a member of President Barack Obama’s National Advisory Council on Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

In a HuffPostLive interview, Fu shared her thoughts on China and 3D printing technology.

Regarding 3D printing, Fu says that 3D printing technologies “will be everywhere” in consumer production within a matter of years.

Head on over to The Huffington Post to watch the full interview.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.