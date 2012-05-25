This Woman Is Undeniably A Welfare Queen

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

There’s a neat story in the LA Times on a 27 year old woman with 4 kids, on government assistance struggling to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty. Here’s a snippet:After months searching for work and feeling increasingly discouraged, Natalie Cole caught a break — an offer of a part-time position at a Little Caesars Pizza shop in Compton. The manager scheduled her orientation and told her she had to pass a food safety test. She took the test — and failed. But rather than study and take it again, she shrugged it off. “I guess I am not working for a reason,” she said.



People unwilling to work seems to be a real moral quandary, as reflected by the Fark comments on the story. Some don’t have any sympathy, some think she needs more help.

I’m certain that in 500 years this will no longer be such a puzzle because we simply will not have any room for those who want to have children but have neither ability nor willingness to provide for them. There are some real long-term constraints that will bind at some point.

Don’t miss: 18 charts on the rise of government dependence >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.