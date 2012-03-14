This Woman Is Most Likely To Cheat On You

Photo: By NeoGaboX Flickr

While we can’t tell you whom to marry, we can help steer you clear of the type of woman you should avoid.Yesterday’s piece in the NYTimes about predicting celebrity marriage failure presented an interesting statistic on women and marriage. A psychologist who studies relationships at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, John G. Holmes, has found that women initiate the breakup of 70 per cent of marriages. Because of this, women’s personalities are a stronger predictor of whether the marriage will be successful or not.



A psychologist from the University of Texas, David M. Buss says, “My research on married couples found that the trait of narcissism predicted likelihood of sexual infidelity. Those high on narcissism feel entitled to have sex with others. Also, they oscillate between feelings of grandiosity and worthlessness, and the sexual attention helps keep them in the self-aggrandizing region of self-esteem.”

The following traits may indicate whether someone has narcissistic personality disorder:

arrogant behaviour

lack of sympathy for others

need for admiration

high self-esteem and grandiosity

impulsive

often manipulative and demanding

provocative dressing and short-term hookups

