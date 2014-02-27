This Woman Is Live-Tweeting Her Father's Death Right Now

Laurie Kilmartin’s father is going to pass away soon.

Diagnosed with lung cancer, Mr. Kilmartin was admitted to hospice on February 20th. Laurie, a comedian and finalist on Last Comic Standing, has been live-tweeting her experience watching her dad die before her eyes.

Kilmartin’s tweets hit all of the stages of grief. There’s sadness of course. And there’s love. And due to Kilmartin’s nature, there’s humour.

Here’s a sample of some of her tweets:

— Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) February 23, 2014

— Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) February 25, 2014

She even reached out to Glenn Beck; her dad is a huge fan:

— Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) February 25, 2014

Dad and daughter didn’t always see eye to eye on politics, but it’s clear this family has humour:

— Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) February 25, 2014

She tweeted what it was like breaking the news to her young son:



— Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) February 26, 2014

Comedian Patton Oswalt saw what she was doing and tweeted out to his 1.6 million followers:

— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 26, 2014

Laurie Kilmartin’s follower count has gone up significantly in the last couple of days as people have started to follow her updates on her father’s health. She is also not the first person to live-tweet the death of a parent. NPR’s Scott Simon live-tweeted the death of his mother back in July of 2013; a loving and very emotional tribute.

