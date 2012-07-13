This Woman Charges $1 A Minute To Cuddle You

Just look into her eyes, totally trustworthy.

Photo: The Snuggery

Here’s a business idea for you: Jackie Samuel is charging $1 a minute for cuddle sessions.Why did the 29-year-old turn her Penfield, N.Y., home into what is now known as The Snuggery?



“I really just wanted to cuddle,” Samuel told Metro.

She also told the Henrietta Post that she dabbled in cuddling for cash informally years ago but launched the company officially at the end of the spring semester of her masters program in social work at the University of Rochester. (Samuels also said she sold hugs, which is a total rip off considering that you can get them for free in Manhattan’s Union Square).

Of course, there are some ground rules. Her website answers all the obvious questions:

Q. Do we meet before we snuggle? A. Yes, we do meet briefly prior to snuggling in order to make sure that we’re both comfortable and that our expectations are compatible.

Q. What if I become sexually aroused during my session? A. Don’t worry, it happens! Although sexual activity is not permitted, arousal is perfectly normal and should not make anyone feel uncomfortable.

Q. Do clothes/pajamas always stay on for the duration of our session? A. Absolutely! Nudity is not permitted.

Samuels also switches through about 100 different positions, but since she’s so small she’s usually the little spoon.

At this point — shocker! — most of her clients are middle-aged and older men wearing pajamas. But Samuel said that she would like to expand the business.

“Something that’s always excited me, if I did have a steady income, is providing cuddles for people who can’t afford it—homeless people and people who are isolated from society,” Samuel told the Henrietta Post,

“People say, “Isn’t it weird to cuddle with a stranger?” and honestly, I feel like it’s more weird to sit down and have a conversation.”

What do you think: ripoff or bargain?

