This woman is getting famous for building hilariously terrible robots

Simone Giertz is rapidly gaining celebrity status on YouTube for building robots. What makes Simone’s bots so special? They’re terrible, over-the-top, and occasionally dangerous… but always hilarious.
Check out Giertz’s full gallery of mechanical misanthropes on her YouTube channel.
