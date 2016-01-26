This professional rock climber shared her crazy story about climbing a deadly mountain in Switzerland

In August 2015, Sasha DiGiulian became the first woman to climb “murder wall” on the Eiger in Switzerland, one of the deadliest mountains in the world.

Since the 1930s, over 60 people have been killed trying to climb it. DiGiulian and her crew did it in three days.

Story and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

