This Wired cover on sex in the digital age is perfection

The cover of the March issue of Wired is perfect.

The issue, which talks about sex in the digital age, comes with a warning: “MATURE CONTENT, READER DISCRETION ADVISED.”

Here it is:

The emoji on the cover are a tongue-in-cheek depiction of… well, you know.

And the stories inside live up to the cover! There are stories covering everything from virtual reality porn to the demise of RedBook, a website specifically for sex workers.

Your Dick Pics Are About to Be All Over the Internet,” Mat Honan argues for ending the culture of shame and embarrassment surrounding sexting and naked pictures.

He predicts that naked pictures — the images on home-security cameras that get hacked and rebroadcast online, the pictures taken of you surreptitiously, the leaked pictures — will soon become ubiquitous, and it will no longer be weird and embarrassing to be someone whose sexts or naked pictures are online:

Everything you feel, smell, and see is leaping onto the Internet, just as everything is becoming a camera. A Really Good Camera. Perhaps your naked image is already on a neighbour’s Dropcam, which happened to see in your window as you walked past without any pants on. Maybe it was caught by a Google Street View camera or in the reflection in a mirror pond as a drone zoomed over, filming in 4K. *Snap*! The nudes are out there. In the coming years, when you Google someone’s name, it won’t be shocking to see nude pictures interspersed among the results, no big deal: LinkedIn profile, professional society award, naked picture, Facebook Page (private), and so on. We just have to stop caring about other people’s nudity. We should quit being shocked, and we should quit being shamed, because the shame is not ours, only the genitals are. And your genitals are wonderful. You should show them to the world.

You can check out stories from Wired’s Sex issue here.

