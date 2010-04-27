This Whirlpool Chart Is The Craziest "V" We've Seen Yet

We kind of heard in the background a few times today that Whirlpool (WHR) had reached a new all-time high today, but we didn’t quite believe it.



But it’s absolutely true. After today’s strong earnings, the company is now above its all-time housing bubble highs again. This is the ultimate V.

From StockCharts.com:

Here’s a longer-term perspective (via Yahoo Finance) that really shows the jaw-dropping V.

