STARTUP POWER RANKINGS: This Week's Winners And Losers

It’s the end of a long week. As always, we kept score. Here’s this week’s biggest winners and losers on our Startup Power Rankings.



. The company oversaw $23 million in sales in May alone. Who knew people wanted to spend tens of millions of dollars on home made goods? NEW RANK: #37

Zynga ran into all sorts of trouble over its game Mafia Wars. Digital Chocolate is suing the social gaming giant for copyright infringement, the San Francisco Police Department is coming after it for a marketing campaign that involves gluing fake currency to the sidewalk, and Nick Carlson is yelling at it for pulling the same stunt here in New York. And after detonating a truck in the Las Vegas desert went so smoothly! NEW RANK: #7

Diaspora was all set to be on the winners list: the would-be Facebook-killer is apparently ready to launch in a few weeks, just as soon as its founders get back from Burning Man. But now Google’s newest acquihire says he is working on “the struggle for open, interoperable social networks.” Ouch. NEW RANK: #436

The mainstream media fell in love with location-based shopping app Shopkick. Everyone from The New York Times to Business Week was writing about it. Good deal for a service that launched this month! NEW RANK: #78

As happens most weeks, a handful of new companies launched in the hopes of stealing some of Groupon‘s thunder. This time, however, one of them was Yelp. Groupon will be just fine, but this certainly qualifies as somewhat bad news. NEW RANK: #3

rumour has it that AOL and Microsoft are both interested in acquiring (or perhaps investing in) AppNexus. NEW RANK: #48

The fairly obscure startup OpenDNS picked up 50,000 users on the strength of a David Pogue write-up from last week. NEW RANK: #237

Chatroulette, the service that lets you video chat with a random penis from around the world, was all set to relaunch this week, and then, mysteriously, didn’t. NEW RANK: #354

Usually, acquisition talk means a startup is doing something very right. But the rumours of Six Apart being folded into VideoEgg make it sound as if investors are just trying to consolidate their losses. NEW RANK: #133

