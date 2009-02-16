This Week's Tech And Media Earnings, Feb. 16-20

This week and next week’s earnings reports. Subject to change; check each company’s investor relations Web site for the latest. All times ET.



Monday, Feb. 16



Presidents Day Holiday



Tuesday, Feb. 17



None



Wednesday, Feb. 18



Comcast (CMCSA) (8:30 AM)

CBS Corporation (CBS) (4:30 PM)

Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) (5:00 PM)

Playboy Enterprises (PLA) (TBA)

Thursday, Feb. 19

Expedia (EXPE) (11:00 AM)

Answers Corp (ANSW) (8:30 AM)

Sprint Nextel Corporation (S) (8:00 AM)

Scripps (SSP) (9:00 AM)

Rackspace (RAX) (4:30 PM)

TheStreet.com (TSCM) (4:30 PM)

WebMD (WBMD) (4:45 PM)

United Online (UNTD) (5:00 PM)

—

Tuesday, Feb. 24

Marvel Entertainment (MVL) (9:00 AM)

Office Depot (ODP) (9:00 AM)

Thomson Reuters (TRI) (Before bell.)

DreamWorks (DWA) (After bell.)

RadioShack (RSH) (TBA)



Wednesday, Feb. 25



Hearst-Argyle Television (HTV) (9:30 AM)

Martha Stewart Living (MSO) (11:00 AM)

Liberty Media Holding (LINTA) (12:00 PM)

Washington Post Co. (WPO) (4:30 PM)

Salesforce.com (CRM) (5:00 PM)

Thursday, Feb. 26

Limelight Networks (LLNW) (8:00 AM)

MetroPCS (PCS) (9:00 AM)

Cablevision Systems (CVC) (10:00 AM)

Dell (DELL) (After bell.)

Leap Wireless (LEAP) (After bell.)

Friday, Feb. 27

Interpublic (IPG) (8:30 AM)

Deutsche Telekom (DT) (TBA)

