This Week's Tech And Media Earnings, Feb. 16-20

Rachel King

This week and next week’s earnings reports. Subject to change; check each company’s investor relations Web site for the latest. All times ET.

Monday, Feb. 16

  • Presidents Day Holiday


Tuesday, Feb. 17

  • None


Wednesday, Feb. 18

  • Comcast (CMCSA) (8:30 AM)
  • CBS Corporation (CBS) (4:30 PM)
  • Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) (5:00 PM)
  • Playboy Enterprises (PLA) (TBA)

Thursday, Feb. 19

  • Expedia (EXPE) (11:00 AM)
  • Answers Corp (ANSW) (8:30 AM)
  • Sprint Nextel Corporation (S) (8:00 AM)
  • Scripps (SSP) (9:00 AM)
  • Rackspace (RAX) (4:30 PM)
  • TheStreet.com (TSCM) (4:30 PM)
  • WebMD (WBMD) (4:45 PM)
  • United Online (UNTD) (5:00 PM)

Tuesday, Feb. 24

  • Marvel Entertainment (MVL) (9:00 AM)
  • Office Depot (ODP) (9:00 AM)
  • Thomson Reuters (TRI) (Before bell.)
  • DreamWorks (DWA) (After bell.)
  • RadioShack (RSH) (TBA)


Wednesday, Feb. 25

  • Hearst-Argyle Television (HTV) (9:30 AM)
  • Martha Stewart Living (MSO) (11:00 AM)
  • Liberty Media Holding (LINTA) (12:00 PM)
  • Washington Post Co. (WPO) (4:30 PM)
  • Salesforce.com (CRM) (5:00 PM)

Thursday, Feb. 26

  • Limelight Networks (LLNW) (8:00 AM)
  • MetroPCS (PCS) (9:00 AM)
  • Cablevision Systems (CVC) (10:00 AM)
  • Dell (DELL) (After bell.)
  • Leap Wireless (LEAP) (After bell.)

Friday, Feb. 27

  • Interpublic (IPG) (8:30 AM)
  • Deutsche Telekom (DT) (TBA)

