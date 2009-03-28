This Week's New Trailers: "Where The Wild Things Are" And More

The first trailer for Warner Bros. highly-anticipated, much-delayed Where the Wild Things Are is reportedly running in front of Monsters vs. Aliens this weekend. But the Wild Things are right here, along with Ang Lee’s Taking Woodstock, Fox’s upcoming 3-D Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs and a red-band trailer for Lionsgate’s Crank: High Voltage. So if you’re not in the mood for an animated, 3-D version of classic B movies, you can check out this week’s new previews from the comfort of your couch. Enjoy!



Where The Wild Things Are, October 16, 2009:



Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, July 1, 2009:



Taking Woodstock, August 14, 2009:



Crank: High Voltage, April 17, 2009:





