This Week's New Trailers: "Transformers," "G.I. Joe," "Julie & Julia" And More

Not interested in seeing yet another superhero origin story—this time involving X-Men’s Wolverine—or a formulaic romantic comedy inspired by A Christmas Carol? Then stay in and watch previews for upcoming major studio and indie fare from the comfort of your own home.



This week’s offerings include new trailers for Transformers 2 and G.I. Joe as well as first looks at Meryl Streep as Julia Child in Julie & Julia and two films from Fox Searchlight’s summer slate: Rose Byrne’s Adam and Alexis Bledel’s Post Grad.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (new trailer), June 24, 2009:



G.I. Joe (new trailer), August 7, 2009:



Julie & Julia, August 7, 2009:



Adam, July 29, 2009:



Post Grad, August 21, 2009:



District 9, August 14, 2009:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.