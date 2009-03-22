This Week's New Trailers: Year One, Management And More

With all of the high-profile movies out now, how do you decide which one to see? Do you want to take a trip up Witch Mountain? Watch Jason Segal and Paul Rudd become best buds? See Julia Roberts and Clive Owen sexily manipulate each other? Or witness Nicolas Cage trying to save the world—again?



It’s too much! So, stay home, watch college basketball and check out this week’s new movie trailers, including debuts from Year One and the Jennifer Aniston-starring Management.

Year One, June 19, 2009:



Management, May 15, 2009 (limited):



Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, September 18, 2009:



Sorority Row, October 2, 2009:



Away We Go, June 5, 2009 (limited):



When You’re Strange, Release TBD:



In the Loop, July 17, 2009 (limited):



