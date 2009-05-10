This Week's New Trailers: "Land Of the Lost," "The Hangover," "Whatever Works" And More

Not interested in seeing Star Trek this weekend? Then you should read some of those stellar reviews and you will be.



But seriously, whether you head to the movies or not, plenty of previews of new films hit the Web this week, and since none of them are from Paramount, they’re probably not unspooling before Star Trek, so check them out here.

The Hangover (red-band trailer), June 5, 2009:



Land of the Lost, June 5, 2009:



Whatever Works, June 19, 2009 (limited):



Francis Ford Coppola’s Tetro, June 11, 2009 (limited):



Tom Jane’s Give ‘Em Hell, Malone, Release Date TBD:



District 9 (uncensored trailer), August 14, 2009:



