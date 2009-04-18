This Week's New Trailers: "Harry Potter," "My Sister's Keeper" And More

Planning to avoid the hordes of teenage girls at the movies this weekend? Then check out the week’s newest trailers, including yet another Harry Potter spot, the first look at Cameron Diaz’s likely summer flop My Sister’s Keeper and indie darlings The Girlfriend Experience and The Hurt Locker.



My Sister’s Keeper, June 26, 2009:



Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, July 15, 2009:



The Girlfriend Experience, May 22, 2009 (limited):



The Hurt Locker, June 26, 2009 (limited):



armoured, September 18, 2009:



Antichrist, US Release Date TBD:



How to Be, Release Date TBD:



