This Week's New Trailers: "Bruno," "Fame" And More

Not interested in spending $10 to see Vin Diesel reprise his role in a street-racing movie that you already saw eight years ago—for less money? We totally understand.



That’s why we’ve compiled this week’s new trailers here. So sit back, relax and check out what’s coming to a theatre near you in the near future.

Bruno (red-band trailer), July 10, 2009:



Fame, September 25, 2009:



The Taking of Pelham 1,2,3 (new trailer), June 12, 2009:



The Hangover (new trailer), June 5, 2009:



