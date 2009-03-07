Star Trek, Wolverine, Harry Potter, And The Rest Of This Week's Awesome Trailers (CLIPS)

Not interested in watching Watchmen or one of the indie films opening this weekend? Don’t worry, we’ve got all of this week’s new trailers here, including the latest Star Trek theatrical spot, which will run before Watchmen. (We just saved you $10!)



After a dearth of new clips last week, this week there was a flood of trailers, so you have plenty to feast your eyes upon. But, as always, let us know if we missed any.

Public Enemies, July 1, 2009:



500 Days of Summer, July 17, 2009:



The Hangover, June 5, 2009:



Pandorum, September 4, 2009:



The Limits of Control, May 22, 2009:



Star Trek (New Trailer), May 8, 2009:



X-Men Origins: Wolverine (New Trailer), May 1, 2009:



Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (New Trailer), July 17, 2009:



Terminator Salvation (New Trailer), May 22, 2009:



Up (New Trailer), May 29, 2009:



