This Week's New Movie Trailers (CLIPS)

Didn’t want to listen to hundreds of teenage girls shrieking over the Jonas Brothers? We don’t blame you. If you decided to skip the movie theatre to preserve your hearing—and sanity—don’t fret, we’ve compiled the best of this week’s trailers here.

Sadly, there are only five this week. (Come on, summer romantic comedies, get your act together!) As always, let us know if we missed any.

The Informers, April 24, 2009

  

The Horsemen, March 6, 2009 (limited)

S. Darko, April 28, 2009 (straight-to-DVD)

Agora, December 18, 2009

Adventureland (red-band trailer), March 27, 2009

