This Week's Market Decline Puts The Nikkei Scenario Back In Play

This chart from Doug Short was last updated Friday (we’ll get a new one tomorrow), but it’s still worth bringing up in light of the big declines this week. Just when it looked like this bear market might be moving away from the Nikkei path, here we are again.



Of course, if we got a Japan-style lost decade in the real economy, things wouldn’t be so bad.

Photo: DShort.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.