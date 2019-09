Here’s Current TV’s look at the covers on this week’s newstand. Keep in mind, the difference in revenue between People‘s top selling cover of 2008 and its bottom seller was about $6 million in revenue, reports Dan Colarusso. So yeah, even if it weren’t so quick and watchable, this stuff this clip covers matters. Watch it:



