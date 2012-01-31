This Week's Box Office Roundup—'The Grey' Leads The Way

Sony Pictures



Kate Beckinsale‘s slipped from the number one spot, Cuba Gooding Jr.‘s “Tails” takes a dive, and “Man on a Ledge” stays stagnant. Is “Beauty and the Beast” doing as well as “The Lion King” in 3D and did Oscar nominations help George Clooney‘s “The Descendants” and Tom Hank‘s post-9/11 “Extrememly Loud and Incredibly Close” rake in at theatres?

Check out this weekend’s winners and losers at the box office.

(Source: Box Office Mojo)

