This Weekend's Box Office Roundup: 4 Films Break Records

This February continues to be full of record-breaking weekends. For the first time ever, four films broke $20 million on a non-holiday weekend.



“The Vow,” “Safe House,” “Star Wars,” and “Journey 2” all outperformed expectations bringing in over $131 million combined.

Christmas 2008 is the last time four films crossed the $20 million threshold opening weekend (“Bedtime Stories,” “Benjamin Button,” “Marley and Me” and “Valkyrie”) raking in $111.7 million.

It was no surprise the only real Valentine’s Day flick, Rachel McAdam‘s tearjerker—reminiscent of successful “The Notebook”—performed well. The film was set as the weekend frontrunner.

See if the re-issue of “Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace in 3D” earned more than other 3D films opening weekend and “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island” performed better than its predecessor.

“Chronicle” and “The Woman in Black” still stay afloat in theatres despite huge losses in week two and one Oscar nominee still manages to mingle among the top 10.

Check out this weekend’s box office winners and losers.

(Source: Box Office Mojo)

