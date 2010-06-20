This Week's 10 Best Performing Stocks On The S&P 500

Vince Veneziani

It’s been a turbulent month for stocks but this week was a good one for the bulls as the S&P 500 closed up 2.37% at 1117.

Some of this week’s biggest winners include M&T Bank Corp., which had explosive trading later in the week among unconfirmed takeover rumours.

Semiconductors also staged a return with AMD and Micron Technology posting solid performance.

MEMC Electronic Materials Inc (WFR): $11.76 / +9.96%

International Paper Co (IP): $25.74 / +10.86%

An upgrade form Longbow from Neutral to Buy last week and solid printer sales have put International Paper in a strong position for growth.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD): $8.83 / +11.24%

Sandisk Inc (SNDK): $49.02 / +11.71%

SanDisk will benefit from demand from Apple's upcoming iPhone 4th gen, as well as overall semiconductor performance.

Sunoco Inc (SUN): $35.01 / +12.63%

Sunoco is hitting a 52-week high and is relatively unaffected from the BP disaster in the Gulf.

First Solar Inc (FSLR): $123.68 / +12.88%

Micron Technology Inc (MU): $10.00 / +13.11%

Again, Micron rallies along with the semiconductor industry and a Goldman Sachs initiation with a Buy rating helped boost performance.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B): $79.93 / +13.12%

M&T Bank Corp (MTB): $90.71 / +13.61%

M&T Bank has enjoyed significant gains this week attributed to takeover speculation. Word is that Banco Santander SA is looking to purchase the bank.

Teradyne Inc (TER): $11.80 / +14.40%

Increased demand from Teradyne's customers and semiconductor sentiment overall have made Teradyne the best performing stock in the S&P 500 this week.

