This Week's 10 Best Performing Stocks On The S&P 500

It’s been a turbulent month for stocks but this week was a good one for the bulls as the S&P 500 closed up 2.37% at 1117.
Some of this week’s biggest winners include M&T Bank Corp., which had explosive trading later in the week among unconfirmed takeover rumours.
Semiconductors also staged a return with AMD and Micron Technology posting solid performance.
An upgrade form Longbow from Neutral to Buy last week and solid printer sales have put International Paper in a strong position for growth.
Data: Finviz.com / Charts: Freestockcharts.com
SanDisk will benefit from demand from Apple's upcoming iPhone 4th gen, as well as overall semiconductor performance.
Sunoco is hitting a 52-week high and is relatively unaffected from the BP disaster in the Gulf.
Again, Micron rallies along with the semiconductor industry and a Goldman Sachs initiation with a Buy rating helped boost performance.
M&T Bank has enjoyed significant gains this week attributed to takeover speculation. Word is that Banco Santander SA is looking to purchase the bank.
Increased demand from Teradyne's customers and semiconductor sentiment overall have made Teradyne the best performing stock in the S&P 500 this week.
