This Week's 10 Best Performing Stocks On The S&P 500

It’s been a turbulent month for stocks but this week was a good one for the bulls as the S&P 500 closed up 2.37% at 1117.



Some of this week’s biggest winners include M&T Bank Corp., which had explosive trading later in the week among unconfirmed takeover rumours.

Semiconductors also staged a return with AMD and Micron Technology posting solid performance.

