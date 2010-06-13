This Week's Best iPhone Apps

Slash Arcade Rocker: Slash Hero, pretty much:

It's a slightly-different version to the Arcade Rocker which has been on the App Store for a few months now, with three of Slash's solo songs available for you to play along to (By The Sword, Watch This and Doctor Alibi). A neat feature is that if you already have some of his songs on your iPhone (or iPod Touch), you can actually use those in-game as well.

It's not all just fun and songs though. This'll be big news for Slash fans, with the game also including news, tour dates and even blog posts from Slash's team.

$3