This Week's Best iPhone Apps

In this week’s afterglow-y app roundup: Navigation, given away for nothing! The world’s most popular sporting event, parsed! Things, learned by rote! Drinking games, put to shame! Humans, zombified! And more…
Skobbler: Free turn by turn--a bit like Waze, but with a different interface, and different set of map data:
On the plus side: it's free. On the downside: you're relying on the cartographical wisdom of the masses, so things are far from perfect. In fact, one of the most prominent features is a 'bugs' button that lets you report the specific way in which your OpenStreetMap led you astray. That's not exactly the resounding confidence I'm looking for in an app that's telling me where to go. Skobbler's also a little bit sluggish, and the design isn't nearly as polished as some of the pricier competitors.
But again: free free free!
BarCards: A collection of simple, bar-oriented challenges (find a girl with stilettos!, etc) to pass around when you're drinking with friends. The challenges are just silly enough to be worthwhile, and just reasonable enough to actually execute in a bar. If you complete the challenge, the challenger owes you a free drink, and vice versa.
Stacks: Stacks has long been one of the prettiest, most polished trivia/flashcard apps, but now, in addition to its huge library (15,000 categorized cards or so) of included trivia, it lets you create your own decks. $5.
Thrillist: Takes info gathered for Thrillists' daily what-to-do email blasts and compiles it into an app, full of food, drink and activities in the included neighborhoods. (Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, Miami, NewYork, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington DC). Free.
App of the Dead: Changes any person into a full-blown Romero Zombie, which can then be shot, resulting in a full-blown Romero splatter. $2
Slash Arcade Rocker: Slash Hero, pretty much:
It's a slightly-different version to the Arcade Rocker which has been on the App Store for a few months now, with three of Slash's solo songs available for you to play along to (By The Sword, Watch This and Doctor Alibi). A neat feature is that if you already have some of his songs on your iPhone (or iPod Touch), you can actually use those in-game as well.
It's not all just fun and songs though. This'll be big news for Slash fans, with the game also including news, tour dates and even blog posts from Slash's team.
$3
Kindle: A relatively minor update to the Kindle app, adding new font sizes, faster navigation and (finally) search. Free.
World Cup: A comprehensive guide for the World Cup, which is now under way. In execution, the app is an awful lot like ESPN's ScoreCenter stat/score/news app, but there's a lot of extra material here, too: each team, for example, gets its own video intro, so you can acquaint yourself with every last squad in the cup. Free.
