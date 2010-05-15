Accept Credit Card Payments From Your Phone, And 9 Other Awesome iPhone Apps

How Many?: The sheer quantity of apps in the App Store means a lot of things.

It's means that there's a lot of great, powerful, complex tools! It means there's a lot of junk.

It also means that there are apps for incredibly specific purposes, like this one, which tells you how much one thing weighs in terms of other things.

And when I say thing(s), I mean anything(s): Bears? Cars? Pears? Sure, whatever. $1