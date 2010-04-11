This Week's Best iPhone Apps

Sketch Nation Shooter: This is a game built around a fantastic concept: It's a top-down shooter in which you can draw your ship, your enemies, and elements of your levels.

Think Raiden, with your ship changed into a cartoon dong and your enemies into endless iterations of your boss's face. Perfect.

And hey, they actually executed this thing pretty well!

The core gameplay and control dynamics give you a good base to build on, and the experience of drawing assets on paper, scanning them in via the iPhone's camera and watching them turn into game almost instantly is intoxicating. It does take a while to get the hang of some of the creation tools, but the content produced by other users is nothing short of spectacular. $1.