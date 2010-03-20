This Week's Best iPhone Apps

In this week’s reminiscent app roundup:
Music, comprehended! Transformers, done justice to!
Zombie defence, executed within the bounds of Newton’s laws!
Images, kaleidoscoped!
Premium navigation, sold piecemeal!
iPhones, blown upon!
And more…
Nota: If you're reading this, there's a good chance you've:
• Grown up
• Gone to school, earned good grades
• Found a decent job
• Gotten to a place, financially, where an iPhone seem like a think you should buy
Four nice things!
Also: four reasons you should be embarrassed that you still can't read music. Nota teaches you how. Fairly intuitive, though a bit intimidating for a total newbie, and easy on the eyes. $5.
Etude: So you've figured out how to read music, with Nota.
Cool!
Now learn some songs on that crappy little electric keyboard you just bought. Etude turns your iPhone into a little tiny sheet music machine, with an in-app store for song downloads, all of which are free now. They're adding premium (read: modern) content soon, too. $3.
Transformers G1: Awakening: A Transformers RPG rendered with stunning authenticity.
As someone who grew up with Transformers and can't make it through either of Michael Bay's films, this game was a revelation, both in pacing and style. $3.
SkiFree: Y'know, SkiFree!
The one with the skier and the monster and the jumps, that you loved but haven't played since 1993? It's that, exactly, but minus the snow monster. (For now, at least). Free.
Navigon is one of our favourite navigation apps. Which is why we're pretty excited at the prospect of being able to buy it piecemeal: starting today, instead of buying maps for all of North America for $80, you can buy a MyRegion map of the East, Central, or Western US for $25.
The $25/$13 initial/subsequent package price is introductory, and will go up to $30/$15 before too long, so don't hesitate for a second if you'd even been considering Navigon up to this point.
Zombie Smash: I've never met a tower defence game I didn't like.
I've also never met a piece of media that features zombies, be it a film, a game, or a book, that I didn't like at least a little. (Also, I've never met a zombie, full stop. Huh!)
Zombie Smash is a horribly addictive tower defence game, with ragdoll physics. And writing, even! I tend to give up on tower defence games before finishing them, but I'm planning on seeing this one through. $2.
Fox vs Duck: Cue Frucci:
Your ducks get dropped down from the sky onto a pond populated by a hungry fish and watched over by a fox on the side. You tilt the iPhone to move the duck and get it off the pond and away from the fox. As the levels advance your enemies get faster and more objects show up on the pond, making life harder for your duck. There are also Xbox-style achievements and a global leaderboard.
A buck.
'Here's how you work the app, which isn't immediately obvious from the screenshots. You hold it up to anything-like a camera-and the app will take what your phone sees and turn it kaleidoscopy. Tap the screen to freeze the thing and save it to your photos, or immediately tweet/Facebook it.'
He ends with what could be a devastating observation about iPhone apps in general, but we'll keep this fun and light, because it's Friday and I'm tired: 'In any case, there's no 'point' to the app other than it's pretty neat and gives you something to kill the time.' Ha! Yes. Fun. $1.
PayPal: Fact: Now you can send money to another person by bumping your phones together.
Add a sense of whimsy to your shady street transactions! Free.
Paper Boat Race: It's a 3D boat racing game.
Pretty straightforward, really. But oh oh oh oh OH, can you guess what the gimmick is? JUST TRY. (Clue: It involves actual blowing.)
