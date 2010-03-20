This Week's Best iPhone Apps

Nota: If you're reading this, there's a good chance you've:

• Grown up

• Gone to school, earned good grades

• Found a decent job

• Gotten to a place, financially, where an iPhone seem like a think you should buy

Four nice things!

Also: four reasons you should be embarrassed that you still can't read music. Nota teaches you how. Fairly intuitive, though a bit intimidating for a total newbie, and easy on the eyes. $5.