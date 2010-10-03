This Week's Awesome Mobile Apps

Kenny Powers' Home Run Fiesta: Deep Inside Mexico: I'm Kenny Powers and you're fucking out. Yeah, fine. I'm not Kenny Powers but I think Eastbound & Down is the awesome. So how's Kenny Powers' official iPhone game? Fucking awesome. It's a 16-bit inspired, home run derby game that's FREE on your iPhone. Owen, from Kotaku, says:

You play as the batter against the mulleted cornrowed badass Powers. Tap the screen to call for a pitch, tilt it forward to whack it. You're not gonna get much in gameplay; the payoff's in one liners.

But perhaps the best line came from Kenny Powers' twitter account announcing the app: