This Week's Awesome Mobile Apps

App Shopper: Apple's App Store is a sprawling, unwieldy thing, and every day hundreds of apps go on sale without you even knowing it. Now there's a way to keep track of all those sales and freebies, right from your iOS device.

That app is AppShopper, the free, native app version of a useful app-tracking site of the same name.

AppShopper lets you set up filters and notifications that make Apple's largely unmanageable App Store just a little more manageable-you can just view, say, all the free games recently listed-but best of all it lets you see, at a glance, which apps have just had price changes. That means everything that's been put on sale or marked as free will show up right in the palm of your hand, ready for downloading. Good news for your app-loving self, bad news for those App Store receipts in your inbox. Free.